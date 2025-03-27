Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.65 and last traded at C$16.75. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.88.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.
