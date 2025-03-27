Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $4.05. 297,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 165,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Knightscope in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knightscope stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Knightscope worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

