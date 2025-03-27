LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Announces Dividend of $0.09

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DYLD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

