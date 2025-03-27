Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Issues Earnings Results

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Lendway Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:LDWY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. Lendway has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Lendway Company Profile
