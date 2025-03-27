Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,240,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,732% from the average daily volume of 67,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Lithium ION Energy Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45.
About Lithium ION Energy
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
