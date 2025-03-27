Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.00.
LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Littelfuse Stock Performance
Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $211.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $201.97 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.08.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Littelfuse Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
