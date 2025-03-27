Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

LULU stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,020. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

