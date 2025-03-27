Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Luvu Brands Trading Up 42.9 %
OTCMKTS:LUVU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,874. Luvu Brands has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About Luvu Brands
