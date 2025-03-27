Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.50.

Mativ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mativ has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $352.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mativ will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Mativ by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

