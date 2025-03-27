Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.06 and last traded at $89.20. 1,174,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,103,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $852,732,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,169,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

