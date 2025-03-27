Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.19 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Microlise Group had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Microlise Group Price Performance

SAAS stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 112 ($1.44). 342,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.21. Microlise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Microlise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 1.24 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Microlise Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microlise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Microlise Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 199 ($2.56) target price for the company.

Microlise Group Company Profile

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

