Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430,529 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $673,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $184.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

