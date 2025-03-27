Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $258,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE T opened at $27.65 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.