Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.