Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFGFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,409 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 301,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

