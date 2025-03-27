Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,409 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 301,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

