Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBRX. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
