Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBRX. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.