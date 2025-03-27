Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.54% from the company’s previous close.

GTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Chart Industries stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.87. The company had a trading volume of 119,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.12 and a 200-day moving average of $167.75. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,917,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $11,498,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,286,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

