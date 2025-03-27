Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as low as $3.58. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 3,864 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

