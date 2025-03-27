Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $970.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $967.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $864.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

