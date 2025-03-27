New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Stock Price Down 26.7% – What’s Next?

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 26.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.65. 4,868,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 863% from the average session volume of 505,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. The stock has a market cap of C$333.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at New Found Gold

In other New Found Gold news, Director Keith Boyle purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00. Insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.