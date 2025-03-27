NEXT (LON:NXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 615.10 ($7.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NEXT had a return on equity of 55.99% and a net margin of 13.77%.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock traded up GBX 1,007.02 ($12.97) on Thursday, reaching £109.93 ($141.53). 60,879,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 8,598 ($110.70) and a 1-year high of £111.04 ($142.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,790.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,860.26.

NEXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a GBX 208 ($2.68) dividend. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. NEXT’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday.

About NEXT

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

