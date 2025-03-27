NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

NIP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NIPG – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 232,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 234,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NIP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NIP Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of NIP Group

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIP Group stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NIP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NIPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

About NIP Group

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

