NRx Pharmaceuticals’ (NRXP) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 310,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 180,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

