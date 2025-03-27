Peter McKenzie Sells 261,105 Shares of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKenzie sold 261,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$37.84 ($23.80), for a total value of A$9,880,474.31 ($6,214,134.78).

Supply Network Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Supply Network alerts:

Supply Network Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Supply Network’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.