Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Ventum Financial from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.90.

Shares of PBH opened at C$79.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$74.00 and a twelve month high of C$97.10.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

