Promising Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – March 27th

Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, and Trip.com Group are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies operating in the recreational and entertainment sectors, such as tourism, hospitality, sports, gaming, and leisure activities. These stocks are typically influenced by consumer discretionary spending and economic cycles, as their products and services are non-essential but can benefit from rising disposable incomes during times of economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 2,300,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,238. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.11. 1,051,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,682. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Recommended Stories