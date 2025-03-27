Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viking (VIK)

Viking (NYSE: VIK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2025 – Viking is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Viking had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Viking was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Viking is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of VIK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 634,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,351. Viking Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion and a PE ratio of 158.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18.

Get Viking Holdings Ltd alerts:

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Viking by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Viking by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.