Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viking (VIK)

Viking (NYSE: VIK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/27/2025 – Viking is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – Viking had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2025 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2025 – Viking was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – Viking is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Viking Price Performance
Shares of VIK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 634,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,351. Viking Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion and a PE ratio of 158.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18.
Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viking
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.