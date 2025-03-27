Revelation Biosciences (REVB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.20) per share for the quarter.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REVB opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.17. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

