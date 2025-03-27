Reviewing QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) & Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and Getinge AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get QT Imaging alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -65.94% Getinge AB (publ) 4.71% 9.84% 5.36%

Risk and Volatility

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging $4.00 million 4.15 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Getinge AB (publ) $3.29 billion 1.81 $154.96 million $0.57 38.37

This table compares QT Imaging and Getinge AB (publ)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.

Summary

Getinge AB (publ) beats QT Imaging on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

(Get Free Report)

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About Getinge AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions. The company also provides surgical perfusion, endoscopic vessel harvesting, intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation, and drainage solutions; and operating room infrastructure equipment, anesthesia, advanced patient monitoring, operating room management, and operating room integration solutions. In addition, it offers pre-cleaning, cleaning and disinfection, sterilization, consumables, endoscope reprocessing, and sterile supply management solutions; connected medical devices; bioreactor systems, DPTE systems, Getinge isolators, terminal sterilization products, and sterilizers; and vivarium, biohazardous materials handling solutions, labware cleaning and sterilization, upstream bioprocessing, and bioreactor preparation solutions. It offers its products through a network of sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia and Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for QT Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QT Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.