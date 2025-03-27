Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 187,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 51,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rio Silver Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.95.
About Rio Silver
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Silver
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.