Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 187,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 51,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Stock Up 25.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.95.

About Rio Silver

(Get Free Report)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.