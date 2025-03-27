Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 18 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,035,404,000 after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $970.65 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $967.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $864.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

