Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Roth CH Acquisition I Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

Roth CH Acquisition I Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

