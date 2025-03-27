Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Brett Gallagher Sells 90,243 Shares

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Brett Gallagher sold 90,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.12), for a total value of A$160,361.81 ($100,856.48).

The stock has a market cap of $973.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

