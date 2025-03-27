SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1546 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 186.2% increase from SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

QXQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 3,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743. The company has a market cap of $22.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61. SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

About SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF

The SGI Enhanced Nasdaq 100 ETF (QXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of Nasdaq-listed companies while employing a put-and-call options writing strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from selling short-term options against broad market indices QXQ was launched on Jun 14, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

