SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 24,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 5,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

SHF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

Institutional Trading of SHF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHF stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.38% of SHF at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

