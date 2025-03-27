Short Interest in CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Declines By 87.5%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CBB Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBBI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 5,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. CBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

