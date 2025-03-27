Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Grows By 1,250.0%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance
Cyfrowy Polsat stock remained flat at $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $2.64.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile
