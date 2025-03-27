Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Grows By 1,250.0%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

Cyfrowy Polsat stock remained flat at $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

