Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Declines By 90.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BMBOY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.00.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
