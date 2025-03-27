Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Declines By 90.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMBOY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.