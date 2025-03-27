Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Sells £46,859.31 in Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Nimesh Patel sold 697 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,723 ($86.56), for a total transaction of £46,859.31 ($60,331.29).

Shares of LON SPX traded down GBX 90 ($1.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,570 ($84.59). The stock had a trading volume of 48,442,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,429.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,135.06. The company has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,350 ($81.76) and a 1-year high of £101.40 ($130.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 117.50 ($1.51) dividend. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $47.50. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($100.42) to GBX 7,700 ($99.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,478 ($109.15).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

