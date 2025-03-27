SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3335 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 1.1% increase from SRH REIT Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRHR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.15. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded US REITs, combined with a covered call writing strategy. The funds objective focuses on pursuing total return SRHR was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by SRH.

