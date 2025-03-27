SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3335 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 1.1% increase from SRH REIT Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.
SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SRHR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.15. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $62.96.
SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SRH REIT Covered Call ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH REIT Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.