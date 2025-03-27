Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as high as $33.00. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 18,900 shares changing hands.
Standard AVB Financial Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.
About Standard AVB Financial
Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
