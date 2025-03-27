Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 0.3% increase from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Standard Bank Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 26,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.68.
About Standard Bank Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Bank Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.