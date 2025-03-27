Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 0.3% increase from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 26,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

