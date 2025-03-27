Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELEV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $6.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 227.2% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,079,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 749,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 302.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 102.6% in the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 5,993,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,035,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 78,509 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

