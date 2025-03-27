Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the average daily volume of 2,397 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 465,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 82,667 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.45. Nano Dimension has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

