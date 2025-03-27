StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
About Credit Suisse Group
