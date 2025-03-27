S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
S&W Seed Trading Down 3.8 %
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
