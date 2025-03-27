S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

S&W Seed Trading Down 3.8 %

SANW opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.88.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

