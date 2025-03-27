Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Releases Earnings Results

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Synaptogenix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNPX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.22.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

