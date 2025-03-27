Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.40 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

