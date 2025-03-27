Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BancFirst were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $11,958,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BancFirst by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Trading Up 0.1 %

BANF opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BANF. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $589,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,820. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

