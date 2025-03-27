Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and traded as high as $42.92. Teck Resources shares last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands.
Teck Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
